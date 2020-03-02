TFG Signs MoU To Benefit Ghanaian Student Athletes
By Gabby Amoako
Tennis Foundation Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Student-Athlete Program (ISAP).
ISAP provides around the clock support for Student-Athletes from College Test prep, choosing a college and acceptance to getting to the college.
The terms of the MoU stipulates that ISAP will have a presence at all TFG ITF Junior World Tour events to provide College Recruitment Services to Student-Athletes who are interested in getting into College to pursue their Academic and Athletic goals.
The agreement also outlines that ISAP will provide free services to Ghanaian Student-Athletes as they navigate the college entry process.
Mr Daniele Pilludu, Founder and Director of ISAP and Mr Roger Crawford, TFG President signed on behalf of their respective organizations.
