TFG Signs MoU To Benefit Ghanaian Student Athletes

Tennis Foundation Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Student-Athlete Program (ISAP).

ISAP provides around the clock support for Student-Athletes from College Test prep, choosing a college and acceptance to getting to the college.

The terms of the MoU stipulates that ISAP will have a presence at all TFG ITF Junior World Tour events to provide College Recruitment Services to Student-Athletes who are interested in getting into College to pursue their Academic and Athletic goals.

The agreement also outlines that ISAP will provide free services to Ghanaian Student-Athletes as they navigate the college entry process.

Mr Daniele Pilludu, Founder and Director of ISAP and Mr Roger Crawford, TFG President signed on behalf of their respective organizations.