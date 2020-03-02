Promasidor Lifts Standard Chartered Trophy 2020 Ghana Tournament

29 February 2020, Accra – Promasidor Ghana Limited has emerged winners of the Standard Chartered (SC) Trophy 2020. Standard Chartered hosted the annual soccer fiesta at the Athletics Oval of The University of Ghana on Saturday 29th February 2020.

The tournament is hinged on the Bank's sponsorship of Liverpool FC. 16 teams made up of clients of the Bank competed in the tournament.

As winners, Team Promasidor Ghana Limited will represent Ghana in May at the Standard Chartered Trophy Final at Anfield. The winning package also includes a four-night trip to the UK. Whilst in the UK, the team will receive professional training from LFC legends and coaches at the Liverpool FC Academy to help them prepare for the “Final” tournament. They will also enjoy a complete tour of Anfield, home of Liverpool FC and watch the final Liverpool home match.

The Standard Chartered Trophy is an international 5-aside football tournament that provides the Bank a platform to actively engage it's clients, staff and stakeholders. Winners of the competition in Standard Chartered markets receive a four-night trip to Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC to join winners from other markets to play in the Finals tournament to determine The Standard Chartered Trophy Winner every year.

Speaking to the press after the tournament, Asiedua Addae, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “The partnership between Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC has generated great excitement around our brand and provided outstanding opportunites for our clients. SC Trophy has become a permanent feature in the corporate sports calendar and offers our clients a great networking opportunity. We wish Team Promasidor all the best as they represent Ghana in Anfield in May.

