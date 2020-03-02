Ghana Hosts Successful International Fencing Competition

Ghana organised and hosted 11 countries for the 2020 African Junior & Cadet Fencing Championships from 24th-29th Feb, 2020.

The event was held at the University of Cape Coast and according to Mr Mohammed Mahadi, it was a very successful programme, despite initial challenges.

He commended the participants and the media for promoting the sport which can give the nation more medals at international events.

Team Ghana won ten (10) Medals and placed 3rd after Egypt and Algeria with the following medals: Sabre Men's individual U-15 Silver 1, Bronze 2 Sabre Men team U-20 Bronze 1 Epee Men's individual U-15 Silver 1, Bronze 2 Sabre Women's individual U-20 Silver 1, Bronze 2.

Pictures show the president of Ghana Fencing Association receiving an award from the continental body for good organisation.