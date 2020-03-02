Sensational Boxer Samuel Takyi Qualifies For Tokyo 2020

Listen to article

19-year-old Samuel Takyi from Ussher Town in Accra on Saturday won a unanimous decision over Isaac Masembe of Uganda in the third-place box off at the Africa qualification tournament for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

He becomes the second Ghanaian boxer to qualify for Japan after Skipper Suleman Tetteh.

Samuel Takyi screamed in excitement after he was acknowledged winner by unanimous decision, 5-0 over Isaac Masembe of Uganda to take third place in featherweight competition and a qualification ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Dakar, Senegal.

2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Jessie Lartey and Shakul Samed who also won bronze at the 2019 African Games both lost their respective third-place box-offs and failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games Tokyo.

Boxers who could not make it through Dakar have a final opportunity in Paris, France in May for the world qualifiers.

Ghanaian boxers like Wahid Omar who was the sole representative at Rio 2016, Sakul Samed, Jessie Lartey and Ornella Sathoud must be offered another qualification chance.