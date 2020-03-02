Kate Agyeman And Barnabas Aggerh Dominate 2020 Tamale Open Of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

Kate Agyeman and Barnabas Aggerh, both students of the University of Development Studies (UDS) retained their positions at the first meet of the 2020 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition which was held on Saturday at the Alhaji Alui Mahama Sports Stadium.

It was a very well planned event as proceedings went on smoothly to the satisfaction of both patrons and the organisers.

The winners were satisfied and they want to be selected to represent the nation at the 2020 Olympic Games, so they have taken the programme serious and are planning to win the finals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The next meet is scheduled for Cape Coast in the Central Region on March 14, 2020.

A representative of GNPC, Mr Edward Atiyaba who was in Tamale urged the athletes to train harder to better their times and get the opportunity to represent the nation at the Olympic Games.

He assured that GNPC supports laudable ventures that put Ghanaians on the world map and there are greater things coming for athletics lovers.

He charged the sprinters to be innovative, creative and dare to do better always, as this is the beginning of greater things to come.

Reks Brobbey said he was impressed by the performance of the participants and hope they will run better in the next meets.

Ghana Fastest Human: GNPC GFH TAMALE OPEN MEET 2020 RESULTS

U10 (Boys) 60m

1st. Abubakari Sazuju, Lamashegu Prim. Sch. (N/R) 8.20

2nd. Seidu Zaidan, Bagabaga Prim. Sch (N/R) 8.22

3rd. Mohammed Sadat, Sora Club (N/R) 8.37

U10 Girls (60m)

1st. Alhassan Hamdia, St. Peters Prim. (N/R) 8.63

2nd. Anafo Faustina, Dapoore Prim. Sch (U/E) 8.99

3rd. Ayedana Emmanuella, Winkongo Central Sch, (U/E) 9.00

U- 15 (Boys) 100m

1st. Alhassan Kamal- Deen, Sora Club (N/R) 12.33

2nd. Richard Akugre, Ridge School (N/R) 12.45

3rd. Nicholas Samare, Shalom Academy (N/R) 12.53

U15 Girls (100m)

1st. Gadenkyina Angela, Sora Club (N/R) 12.83

2nd. Zong Mary, Big Boss (U/E) 12.91

3rd. Ayelinga Lamisi, Big Boss (U/E) 13.14

U-18 Boys (100m)

1st. Dennis Amponsah, Dungu Club, (N/R) 10.31

2nd. Mohammed S. Mohammed, Sora Club (N/R) 10.68

3rd. Tanko A. Basit, Sora Club (N/R) 10.80

U18 (Girls)

1st. Dufei Agnes, Dungu Club (N/R) 12.34

2nd. Alhassan S. Sahadatu, Nahada JHS, (N/R) 12.84

3rd. Issah Ayishetu, Bolga Girls SHS (U/E) 13.30

Seniors (Males) 100m

1st. Barnabas Aggreh, UDS, (G/R) 10.05

2nd. Ansah Sarfo, Uds, (Ash) 10.20

3rd. Saminu Abdul- Rashid, GNPC Speedsters Club, (Ash) 10.43

Seniors (Females)

1st. Kate Agyemang, GNPC Speedsters Club, (Ash) 11.52

2nd. Rafiatu Nuhu, UDS, (Ash)11.70

3rd. Barikisu Issahaku, UDS (N/R) 11.73