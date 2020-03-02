Real Madrid Beat Barcelona In El Clasico To Go Top Of La Liga

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga as goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz gave them a 2-0 win over Barcelona in El Clasico.

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into the clash in poor form having suffered won just one of their last five games in all competitions but were able to stop the rot with a crucial victory over their fiercest rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca had the better of the first half opportunities with Antoine Griezmann, Arthur and Lionel Messi all presented with golden opportunities to find the back of the net. Real Madrid emerged for the start of the second half with renewed vigour, though, and soon took control.

The turning point came after 71 minutes when Vinicius beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with a low strike that picked up a deflection off Gerard Pique and squeezed in at the near post.

And the result was confirmed in stoppage time when Mariano, just off the bench, raced away to score a second, knocking Barcelona off top spot in La Liga and putting Real Madrid one point clear.