GPL Match-day 12 Wrap Up: WAFA Demolish Ashgold 6:1 As Hearts Held At Home By Sharks

West African Football Academy (WAFA) recorded the biggest win of the on Sunday in the match-day 12 fixtures of the Ghana Football League at Sogakope.

The Academy Boys hammered the Miners 6-1 at the Red Bull Arena. The home side produced their best football performance of the season to leave empty-handed. A brace from Konadu Yiadom with Andrews Ntim, Ibrahim Abubakari, Daniel Owusu and Haruna Mola getting the other goals. Amos Nkrumah’s 38th-minute goal was consolation for the Obuasi based club.

Berekum Chelsea got themselves a 4-2 home win over struggling King Faisal at the Golden City Park. Stephen Amankonah scored twice with Jordan Opoku and Richard Kissi Boateng getting the other two while Osman Ibrahim and Frimpong Boateng found the net for King Faisal.

Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks shared spoils after Dennis Mensah and Kofi Kordzi scored for either side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, Liberty Professionals pipped Karela United 1-0 at the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman. Elvis Kyei Baffour’s goal was the difference between the two sides on the day.

On Friday, Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways after beating Bechem United 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Striker Hafiz Konkoni gave Bechem United the lead in the 20th minute but Kotoko fought back through Martin Antwi and Augustine Okrah’s goals in the 25th and 45th minutes respectively.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Isaac Kwain gave Aduana Stars a 1-0 win at Dreams FC on Saturday. Kwain struck in the 78th minute to hand the visitors all three points on the day.

The goalless draws of the round happened when Legon Cities played at home to Eleven Wonders on Saturday and Dwarfs took on Inter Allies in Cape Coast.