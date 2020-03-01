PL: Wily Wolves Come From Behind To Beat Spurs

Raul Jimenez scored a smart winner as Wolves recovered to move above Tottenham in the Premier League and boost their hopes of earning a Champions League spot.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side trailed twice in north London before Jimenez latched on to Diogo Jota's pass to finish with his left foot.

Spurs first led when Steven Bergwijn poked in and then from Serge Aurier's curling effort before the break.

But Matt Doherty and Jota combined to bring Wolves level on both occasions.

Jota's ball was fired home by Doherty after Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga failed to clear and then Jota tapped in from close range following Doherty's low cross.

Dele Alli had missed the chance to send Tottenham into a 3-1 lead moments earlier when he headed wide while unmarked inside the box.

The win sends Wolves sixth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.