Brilliant Jordan Ayew Sets New Premier League Record After Brighton Win

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has become the first player outside the EPL top four clubs to score in eight games with his team not losing.

The indefatigable striker netted the only goal of the game on Sunday as his the Eagles went away to beat Brighton 1:0.

The 28-year-old has netted seven goals for the Eagles.

No player outside the traditional Premiership top four (Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool) has scored eight league goals with his club not losing any of them.

"His contribution without goals is enormous: that work rate, that desire, that constant thorn in the opposing team’s defence and also the fact that when we lose the ball he’s so quick to get back in position and help us defensively," Palace boss, Roy Hodgson told the official club website after the win.

Jordan's goals this season have won Crystal Palace 12 points.