01.03.2020 Football News

Watch Edwin Gyasi's Brilliant Assist Despite CSKA Sofia 2:1 Lose To Tsarsko Selo [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Winger Edwin Gyasi kept his fine form as CSKA Sofia were humbled by Tsarsko Selo in the Bulgarian League.

CSKA were hosted at the Stadion Vitosha but lost 2:1 to the home side.

Striker Anderson Cordeiro Costa broke the deadlock in the 6th minute.

However, the Ghana international provided an assist to Stefano Beltrame to level Sofia up in the 20th minute.

Video below...

But Tsarsko fought back to win the game with Dylan Bahamboula scoring the winner in the 41st minute of the game.

Gyasi, 28, enjoyed the full minute of the game.
The defeat leave CSKA Sofia at the 4th position with 43 points.

He will be hoping to maintain his fine form when they host Botev Vratsa on Tuesday in the Bulgaria Cup.

Gyasi will move to Besiktas in the summer.
