Jordan Ayew Heap Praises On Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke After Brighton Win

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has applauded Crystal Palace striker, Christian Benteke after teh hard-fought win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jordan, 28, received praise from his manager Roy Hodgson, but instead focused on the role of teammate Christian Benteke in winning the game.

After ending the first half goalless, the Eagles were dominant in both halves with Jordan scoring the only goal.

"I think Christian did everything! Christian did a fantastic job. Christian saw me and gave me the ball and I just tried to put it in. I took it well and the ‘keeper tried to get the ball. The most important thing is we have the three points and we keep on going," he told the official club website.

"We have a target to win every game we play in and to try and finish as high as possible. Today was a very, very difficult game and I think we did what we had to do and finally won the game. It’s positive and I hope the supporters enjoy their weekend. We did our maximum best and I think we did everything and finally came out with the three points, it’s positive."

Turning his attention to Palace's key attributes - the attributes which have led them to their greatest ever points collection at this stage of a Premier League season, the former Aston Villa striker said, "Our strength is our shape and the defence had a very, very good game today and it was a really good game.

"It was a really good game from our centre-backs and our fullbacks and the midfield as well. I think everyone gave a shift and everyone gave a really good game today. It was a real team performance."

Palace will host Watford on Saturday.