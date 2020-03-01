Hurricanes Are  Club Champions Of Ghana Rugby 2019/20

ACCRA, GHANA. 01 March 2020/ - Dansoman Hurricanes RFC was crowned as the 2019/20 Ghana Rugby Club Men’s Fifteens Champions when the beat Griffons RFC by 39 points to 19 on Saturday 29 February 2020 at the St Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra, Ghana.

The President and Board Chairman, Mr. Herbert Mensah, was delighted with the conclusion of the domestic league and congratulated both teams for the camaraderie displayed after the match from his home in London.

Mensah also congratulated all the members of the Organising Committee with special reference to Board Member and Tournament Commissioner, Mr. Steve Noi.

Mention was also made by Mensah that Ghana Rugby is looking at a Super Club Championship between neighbouring countries as part of the WARS (West African Rugby Series) subject to funding thereof.

The score of 39 to 19 is a bit misleading as it was a tough match that could have gone anyway in the second half after a half-time score of 15 for Hurricanes and 9 for Griffons.

Hurricanes, however, took control in the second half and ran in ??? tries. Francis Donkor, who played as fly-half for Hurricanes on a loan basis, contributed a total of ??? with the boot.

Tries for Hurricanes were scored by Ekow Awoonor Williams (1) Herbert Adjola (2) Abdul Wahid Iliasu (1) Yusif Jalilu (1) and Adjei Tettegah (1).

.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Bamfi, owner of the Hurricanes, said that he was delighted with the win.

“Hurricanes have been knocking on the doors of a Championship Crown for a few years and it is very satisfying to eventually reap the rewards of all the hard work over the years. My congratulations also go to Griffons who were worthy opponents, and of course to the Hurricanes team of coaches and players who thoroughly deserve this victory,” Bamfi said.

Mr Steve Noi, Ghana Rugby’s Tournament Commissioner said that it was always a great occasion to get to the conclusion of a domestic league.

“The Ghana Rugby Club Championship has become a tournament that all clubs and players look forward to every year. This also forms the basis for the introduction and identification of our next Ghana Eagles and it was heartwarming to see a fierce battle and with that a great display of solidarity by both teams and all of those involved, “ Noi said.

Teams:

Dansoman Hurricanes RFC

Abdul Wahid Iliasu, Amissah Andrews Kwamena, Boamah Prince, Rourno Kpessemoure, Achiraf Akpabli, Lukman Yaya, Kpovi Kodjo Mawuena, Ana Edi Botcho, Kwao Moro, Allotey Emmanuel, Godfred Nii Armah Sarbah, Olola Radji Karimou, Eric Adjetey Sowah, Adamson Christian Percy, Yusif Jalilu. Reserves: Ayeetey William, Ekow Awoonor Williams, Herbert Adjola, Adjei Tettegah, Dzata, Francis Donkor, Michael Acquaye, Dorpenyo Alex, Bosoka Calestus.

Griffons RFC

Williams Yeboah, Isaac Arthur Mensah, Emmanuel Mensah, Edward Afful, Geotrah Desmond Atsu, Eric Acquah, Thomas York, Emmanuel Kwado Asante Ofori, John Donkoh, Joseph Mensah, Kelvin Bosomtwe, Laurence Gard, Emmanuel Terakuu, Theophilus Appiah, Manfred Hammond. Reserves: Cyril Ayivor, John Malamala, Patrick Hayford, John Hawkson, Manuel Lippens, Clement Dennis, Apprey Samuel, Wilberforce Bulter Thomas.

Try Scorers

Dansoman Hurricanes: Ekow Awoonor Williams (1) Herbert Adjola (2) Abdul Wahid Iliasu (1) Yusif Jalilu (1) Adjei Tettegah (1) Griffons: Penalty try (1)

Conversions: Dansoman Hurricanes: Francis Donkor (1) Kwao Moro (2)

Penalty kicks: Dansoman Hurricanes: Francis Donkor (1) Griffons: Joseph Mensah (3), Kofi Montchon (1)

Match Officials

Referee: Mr Jeffrey Chiwanda

Assistant Referees: Mr Ishmael Adamah and Mr Benson Botchwey

About Ghana Rugby

Ghana Rugby is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance.

Dansoman Hurricanes won the 2019/20 Ghana Rugby Club Championship by beating Griffons by 39 points to 19 in Accra, Ghana on 29 February 2020.

