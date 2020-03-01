Standard Chartered Bank Rewards SC Mobile Experience Customers

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has rewarded three loyal customers of the bank for participating and emerging as the winners of the SC Mobile Anfield Experience Campaign as it gets set to host the 2020 edition of the SC Trophy tournament this weekend.

The campaign dubbed The SC Mobile Anfield Experience was aimed at rewarding clients who opened bank accounts using the SC Mobile App and performed other transactions on the app with the motive of promoting a cashless society.

The winners were determined by a point system in which every transaction earns the client points, with the client gaining the highest number of points become the Ultimate Winner.

Emmanuel Kankam, who emerged as the ultimate winner and second-placed Desmond Osei Mensah, were handed their tickets to enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to the UK with the opportunity to watch a home match at Anfield, between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa and an exclusive Anfield Stadium Tour.

Sampson Kofi Agbovi, who place third received a curved 65 Inch TV, Home Theatre and a customized Liverpool Jersey.

Speaking on the prize won, Emmanuel noted that he opened his account last year when a friend recommended the ease of using the app to him and on signing on, he enjoyed the convenience of the app in paying his staff and other transactions which urged him to use it the more.

Head, Retail Banking, StandChart, Yvonne Fosua Gyebi, speaking at the mini award ceremony, explained that when the bank first launched the SC Mobile App, people did not know what it was about that it is a complete bank on their phone and so the bank wanted a means to push its clients to use it in order to feel the convenience and greatness that comes with it.

“We launched the SC Mobile Anfield Experience Campaign where we shared about 70 different uses of the app for clients. Our clients have been faithful to us and that is why we are proud and using the association with Liverpool to sponsor our clients to the Anfield experience.

Standard Chartered is passionate about what resonates with its customers and clients and continues to leverage on the sponsorship with Liverpool Football Club to make the dreams of many Ghanaian football fans come true. This is another opportunity to provide a money-can't-buy experience for its clients,” she said.

More on SC Trophy tournament

The balloting exercise for the 2020 edition of the 'SC Trophy' tournament was witnessed by representatives of the 16 participating teams.

SC Trophy is an international five-aside football tournament that provides organisational clients of StandChart the platform to actively engage in the sports event in which the ultimate winner gets the opportunity to travel to Anfield to play in the international final and also watch Liverpool FC's final league match of the season.

Mrs. Gyebi, stated that the competition provides the bank the opportunity to excite clients, engage them and give them a money cannot buy experience

“This year marks 10 years of our Liverpool sponsorship and we really excited about 10 years of great relationship so we want to make it even more memorable with this experience and apart from the winner getting a trip to Liverpool, every individual participant of the tournament will walk away with authentic souvenirs of Liverpool autograph by some of the first team Liverpool players,” she said.

Among the participating organisations include Total Ghana Limited, Advance Ghana, Interplast, Sika Korabea, Ayrton Drugs, Bayport, Latter Day Saints, and Trassaco company, among others.

Management of StandChart, congratulated all the competing teams and wished the best of luck ahead of the local tournament to be played this weekend.

The tournament is in two parts, a local tournament in Ghana which will take place at the Legon Park this Saturday and a final tournament in the United Kingdom. The winning team of the local tournament is flown to Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool Football Club to join winners from other countries where StandChart operates in the final tournament.

Ghana has been participating in the SC Trophy Tournament since 2015 and provided the opportunity for staff, clients and media personalities to watch Liverpool FC home games at Anfield. The teams received coaching from Liverpool legends to prepare for the finals at the Liverpool Academy, visited Melwood-the training ground of Liverpool FC and enjoyed a complete tour of Anfield.

The local tournament was previously won by GNPC in 2016, EIB Network in 2018 and Wilmer Africa in 2019 and it is time find a new local champion.