Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III 'Before Olympics, July', Says Promoter Bob Arum

Deontay Wilder will fight Britain's WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury for a third time this summer, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The pair drew their first fight in 2018 and last weekend Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round to win the title.

The American had 30 days to call a rematch and Arum, Fury's US promoter says he has been "formally notified" by Wilder's team that they are doing so.

Arum told Ringside Reporter the bout will be "before the Olympics - July".

On Thursday, Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said talks for a heavyweight unification fight between his fighter and Fury were underway.

But with the rematch clause triggered, Briton Joshua, who holds three belts, is now expected to fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory IBF bout in London in June.

And Arum said he could "guarantee Pulev will knock out Joshua like Fury knocked out Wilder".

"I will look at a Pulev/Fury fight to unify the belts at the end of the year," he added.

Wilder to 'rise like a phoenix'

Wilder promised to "rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title" after last week's defeat in Las Vegas.

Wilder was floored twice before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round at the MGM Grand Arena, ending his five-year reign as WBC champion, but the American said he was in "great spirits".

The 34-year-old took to social media in a video on Saturday to promise his comeback "in a few months".

"Your king is here and I'm not going anywhere, for the war has just begun," he said.

"I'm a king that will never give up and will fight to the death. I am a warrior, I am strong and I will be back."

Last week, in the first statement since his defeat, Wilder blamed his elaborate ring-walk costume for his performance, saying it was too heavy and he "didn't have the legs for the fight" as a result.