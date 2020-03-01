ModernGhanalogo

01.03.2020 Football News

Besiktas Fans Eager To See Ghana Winger Edwin Gyasi In Club Jersey

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Supporters of Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas have already started expressing their love for winger, Edwin Gyasi.

The 28-year-old who will be a free agent in the summer will join the Eagles in the summer as Modernghana.com has already reported.

Gyasi has been sensational for CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria. He registered an assist despite their 2:1 defeat to Tsarsko Selo on Saturday.

He was linked to Greece side, Panathinaikos but the club failed to meet the demand of the winger.

With the summer transfer window yet to be open, supporters of the Eagles are eager to see Gyasi don the club jersey.

In an Instagram post, supporters of the club could not hide their love for the pacy winger.

Below are their comments in Gyasi's Instagram post:

31202023157-pulwo0a442-whatsapp-image-2020-02-29-at-18.55.47.jpeg

31202023157-i4ep276gfb-whatsapp-image-2020-02-29-at-18.55.48-1.jpeg

31202023158-0f72ylkxwr-whatsapp-image-2020-02-29-at-18.55.48.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
