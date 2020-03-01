ModernGhanalogo

01.03.2020

Edwin Gyasi Stars Despite CSKA Sofia Lose To Tsarsko Selo In Bulgaria [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi continued his fine form CSKA Sofia despite their 2:1 lose to Tsarsko Selo in Bulgaria.

Anderson Cordeiro Costa game the home side an early lead in the 6th minute.

However, Gyasi assisted Stefano Beltrame to level Sofia up in the 20th minute.

Dylan Bahamboula in the 41st minute scored the winner for the home side.

Gyasi, 28, enjoyed the full minute of the game.
The 28-year-old will be hoping to maintain his fine form when they host Botev Vratsa on Tuesday in the Bulgaria Cup.

The talented and pacy forward will leave the Bulgarian side this summer will join Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas.

Photos below...

