Edwin Gyasi Provide A Superb Assist In CSKA Sofia Defeat To Tsarsko Selo

Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi provided an assist as CSKA Sofia lost to Tsarsko Selo in Bulgaria.

Tsarsko Selo stunned CSKA 2:1 on Saturday at the Stadion Vitosha.

Anderson Cordeiro Costa game the home side an early lead in the 6th minute.

However, Gyasi, who has been a fantastic form assisted Stefano Beltrame to level Sofia up in the 20th minute.

But in the 41st minute, Tsarsko fought back to win the game with Dylan Bahamboula scoring the winner.

The defeat leave CSKA Sofia at the 4th position with 43 points.

Gyasi, 28, enjoyed the full minute of the game.

He will be hoping to maintain his fine form when they host Botev Vratsa on Tuesday in the Bulgaria Cup.

The talented and pacy forward will leave the Bulgarian side this summer will join Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas.