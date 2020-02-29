Ghanaian Sports Company BTC Sports Network Signs Partnership Deal With American Football Club

Ghanaian Sports Company, BTC Sports Network, has officially signed a lucrative partnership deal with American Football club Allentown United FC.

The Ghanaian company who have facilitated the transfer move of numerous Ghanaian young players to Spain, Sweden and many other top football countries, have signed the deal to recruit talented players from Ghana and Africa as a whole for the semi pro soccer club.

The deal was facilitated by New York-based Elizabeth Owusua Ofosu-Hayford, international relations manager of BTC Sports Network.

”We are really pleased to partner such a club in America, I personally believe this deal has been signed at the right time,” said

BTC Sports Network General manager Frank Kweku Hayford.

He added ”We’re currently scouting African players for Allentown United FC, USA and hope to do a better job to help talented and quality players on the African continent have the opportunity of travelling to the U.S to experience their fast-growing football,”

Allentown United Football Club is a Semi-Pro soccer club in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Currently, the team competes in the Northeast Conference of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), a national league.

BTC Sports Network after signing the deal earlier this week, have put swift plans in place to hold a justify your inclusion exercise for players between 16-20 years on 27th Match, 2020 at West Legon- Accra at exactly 7am.

The exercise, according to the organizers will have top scouts locally and internationally present to pick exceptionally talented players for some top clubs in the USA.