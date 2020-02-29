Hearts of Oak Express Interest To Sign Deportivo Winger Emmanuel Osei

Modernghana Sports can report that Hearts of Oak has expressed interest to sign highly-rated Asokwa Deportivo winger Emmanuel Osei.

The Ghana Premier League giants have been impressive this season but still find themselves in mid-table.

In a bid to strengthen the team for the second round of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, they have decided to bring in some new players.

They have made contact with Asokwa Deportivo over the availability of young attacker Emmanuel Osei. Checks have revealed that the Phobians have been monitoring the player and believe he will be a good addition to help their title aspirations.

“We have received a letter from Hearts of Oak enquiring about our player Emmanuel Osei, we have acknowledged receipt and management will meet on that to take a decision”, General Manager, of Asokwa Deportivo Sometimer Otuo Acheampong confirmed in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

It is likely negotiations will be opened next week to pave way for the transfer of Emmanuel Osei.