Sulemanu Tetteh Secures 2020 Olympics Qualification Ticket

Black Bombers captain, Sulemanu Tetteh has thanked his coaches and all who have supported him to qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The picture shows Tetteh displaying his ticket to Tokyo 2020 with head coach, Dr Ofori Asare and assistant, Vincent Akai Nettey after defeating Juliano Maquina 4-1 split decision to become the first Ghanaian boxer to qualify for this year's Olympic Games.

The boxing fraternity in Ghana led by Prince Dornu – Leiku and the GBSU congratulates the captain for leading by example as he makes it to a second Olympics after also previously represented Ghana in London 2012.