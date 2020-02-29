Black Bombers Still In The Competition For Tokyo 2020 Qualification

Listen to article

Four members of the national amateur team, the Black Bombers are still in the competition to qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games if they win their third-place bouts.

Skipper Suleman Tetteh will face Kenosi Keamogetse Sadie of Mozambique today, Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, tomorrow, three Bombers will be in action in the ring at the Dakar Arena.

19-year-old sensational Samuel Takyi meets Ugandan Isaac Masembe in the men’s featherweight, while 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Jessie Lartey takes on Shadri Bwogi also from Uganda.

SWAG Awards nominee and 2019 African Games bronze medalist, Shakul Samed will fight Mohammed Assaghir of Morocco.

Coach Dr Ofori Asare has praised his team for doing well at the tournament which is dubbed the boxing road to Tokyo 2020.

He said the boxers were kept busy by fighting every day, and they have learnt a lot from the competition.

He thanked the media who have supported their mission to take Ghana Boxing to the Olympic Games 2020 and called on boxing fans to pray for them.

Meanwhile, the Women In Sports Association (WISA) has also added their voice in commending the female boxers who represented Ghana.

Madam Gloria Commodore, the president said they deserve to be encouraged as well as the para-athletes and taekwondo representatives.

Ataa Amoo, national organizer of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) also sends congratulatory message to the Black Bomber.