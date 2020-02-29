Asamoah Gyan & Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor In Attendance In Kotoko Win Over Bechem United [PHOTOS]

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor and Asamoah Gyan were in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night as they witnessed Kotoko's comfortable win over Bnechem United.

The Porcupine Warriors needed to get back to winning winnings after dominating the headlines for the wrong reason.

Asante Kotoko recorded a 3:1 win over Bechem United after back to back defeat in the matchday 12 fixtures.

The Hunters took the lead in the 21st minute through striker, Hafiz Konkoni. The forward received a headed ball close to the six-yard box and happily slotted it in.

Kotoko got close to equalizing when referee, Kenny Padi awarded them a penalty only to overturn it a minute later.

They were not to be stopped and managed to get their equalizer in the 35th minute. Martin Antwi was at the right place to tap the ball home following a terrible mistake from Prince Asempa.

Kotoko then went ahead in added time. The goal was synonymous to the first. Prince Asempa makes another mistake and Augustine Okrah was there for the easy tap in.

Kotoko did not stop there. Ibrahim Imoro scored a brilliant free-kick to get a two-goal cushion for the hosts in the 56th minute.

The misery for the visitors continued as Charles Bosompem was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Kotoko are now 2nd on the log with 21 points and Bechem are 7th with 17 points.

Below are the pictures