Black Queens Depart For Alanya To Participate In Turkish Women’s Cup

The Black Queens have departed the shores of Ghana to Alanya where they will be participating in this year’s Turkish Women’s Cup tournament.

The tournament which will be the fifth edition will feature as many as 8 countries including Ghana and Kenya who are the only sides from Africa.

The 2020 edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament will start from Monday, March 2, 2020, and end on March 11, 2020.

Ghana’s Black Queens have been scheduled to face Chile in their opening game on Thursday before they subsequently take on Kenya and Ireland.

The competition will give the Ghana team the opportunity to prepare for their 2020 Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers which is just around the corner.

Below is the Black Queens Squad that traveled.

1) Fafali Dumehasi (Police)

2) Azume Adams (Prisons)

3) Beatrice Sasu (Police)

4) Linda Eshun (Hasaacas)

5) Janet Egyir (Hasaacas)

6) Juliet Acheampong (Prisons)

7) Sherrifatu Sumaila (USA)

8) Mary Essiful (Intellectuals)

9) Priscilla Adubea (Spain)

10) Elizabeth Addo (Ghana)

11) Portia Boakye (Sweden)

12) Grace Asantewa (Spain)

13) Priscilla Hagan

14) Philicity Asuako (Police)

15) Victoria Osei (Ampem Dakoa)

16) Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration)

17) Gladys Amfobea (Ladystrikers)

18) Abigail Tawia-Mensah (Halifax)