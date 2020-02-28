GFA Postpones WPL Matchday 7 Fixture Between Police Ladies And Samaria Ladies

Listen to article

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed the Women's Premier League Matchday 7 encounter between Police Ladies FC and Samaria Ladies FC.

According to the country’s football governing body, the decision was taken in accordance with Article 12(5) of the Women's Premier League Regulations which states that:

“Where a club has contributed three (3) players or more to the National Team "A" or 5 players or more in any combination of the National Team "A", National Team "B", U23, U20 or U17 National Teams, the club may request the postponement of its match and the postponed match shall be rescheduled by the GFA”.

Currently, Police Ladies have some of their key players with the Black Maidens as well as the Black Queens. It is understood that it is the side that requested the Ghana FA to reschedule the match with Samaria Ladies.

The clash has now been rescheduled to be played on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the McDan La Town Park.

Credit: ghanafa.org