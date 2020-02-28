2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Nicholas Owusu Named Security Officer For Benin-Lesotho Clash

Listen to article

Ghana’s Nicholas Owusu has been appointed as the Security Officer for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (ACFON) qualifier between Benin and Lesotho in March.

The two clubs are pitted in Group L of the qualifiers alongside Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Having already played two matches, they will go up against each other next month in what will be a Matchday 3 encounter.

Ahead of the clash, CAF has named Nicholas Owusu to act as the security officer and ensure everything goes on smoothly.

The Ghanaian has over six years’ experience in safety and Security issues covering games and tournaments for CAF and FIFA.

Currently, Owusu is in Nigeria for this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final game between Enyimba and Horoya

Meanwhile, the meeting between Benin and Lesotho has been scheduled to be played on March 23, 2020, at the Porto Norvo-Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Cotonou, Benin.