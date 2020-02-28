ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
28.02.2020 Football News

Samuel Tetteh: LASK Linz Attacker Excited Ahead Of Manchester Utd Meeting

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghanaian international Samuel Tetteh has expressed his delight after his LASK Linz side was paired against Manchester United at the end of the Round of 16 for this season’s Europe League.

Europe’s second elite club competition has gradually taken shape after the Group phase and has already crossed the first knockout stage.

In the Round of 32, LASK Linz survived high-flying AZ Alkmaar to cruise into the Round of 16 on the back of an impressive second leg encounter that made nonsense of the first leg result in the Netherlands.

The Austrian club heads into the next round with a lot of confidence and will hope they have more especially after being paired against Manchester United at the end of the draw which was held today.

In a Twitter post, Samuel Tetteh has described the upcoming fixture as a ‘Dream tie’.

The first leg of the clash between LASK Linz and Manchester United has been scheduled to be played on March 13, 2020, at the Linzer Stadion.
