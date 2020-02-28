GPL: Maxwell Konadu Vows Not To Play With Ten Players Again

Listen to article

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has vowed never to start a match with 10-men.

His comment come after the Porcupine Warriors started their league match against Aduana Stars in Dormaa with 10 players due to superstition.

Both teams played an entire first half with 10 players due to superstition when they faced off in a top of the table clash in Dormaa on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors began the game without Martin Antwi, despite the player being named in the starting line-up.

The Dormaa based side also left defender Farouk Adams from their starting eleven after Kotoko showed up on the pitch without midfielder Martin Antwi.

Reacting to the incident Maxwell Konadu said he has moved on from that incident.

"I keep saying that, I don't want to revisit that issue. Let's put it behind us and move on. I can promise that thing will never happen again."

Speaking on today's clash against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium, Konadu noted that his outfit will come to the party after the Asokwa Deportivo defeat.

"After the Obuasi defeat, we have done our corrections and I think confidence-wise our confidence level was low and we have psyched them. I believe today against Bechem United the boys will lift up their game.

"The only thing that can make us win our game is we have to work a bit harder than our previous game and the result that I have seen from training means we can beat Bechem United," he added.

The match kick off at 7:00 pm.