Hearts of Oak Target Top Spot Finish Before GPL First Round

Accra Hearts of Oak are targeting finishing on top of the Premier League table before the end of the first half of the season.

The Rainbow club started the 2019/20 Premier League season on a bad note losing to Berekum Chelsea in their opening match at their home grounds.

After 11 matches played, the former Premier League winners are occupying the 9th position with 16 points (L3 W4 D4).

However, with three matches remaining to end the first half of the campaign, Communications Director of the club, Kwame Opare Addo says they are aiming to finish on top of the league log before the end of the first half of the season.

“We did not start the season well but we are hoping for a quick response.

“If you have monitored our performance, we obviously improving. We are hoping that we will be at the top of the table at the end of the first half-round. That is is our target.

“The coach is trying his best to get the strikers in the best of shapes. It is not easy but we know things will work for us,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will host Elmina Sharks in the matchday 12 fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.