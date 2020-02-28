ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
28.02.2020

Europa League Draw: Man Utd Face LASK, Wolves Play Olympiakos, Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

By BBC
Manchester United have been drawn against Austrian league leaders LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves will face Olympiakos, who knocked Arsenal out to reach this stage.

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers will face former winners Bayer Leverkusen.

Five-time champions Sevilla face Roma and another Spanish-Italian duel sees Inter Milan, third in Serie A, up against Getafe.

  • Full draw

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen
Olympiakos v Wolves
Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan v Getafe
Sevilla v Roma
Eintracht Frankfurt or RB Salzburg v Basel
LASK v Manchester United
The matches are set to be played on 12 and 19 March.
