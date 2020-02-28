Watch Edwin Gyasi's Exquisite Display Against CSKA Levski [VIDEO]

Ghana and CSKA Sofia winger, Edwin Gyasi was the talk of the town after his impressive display against CSKA Levski in the Bulgarian League.

The stalemate at the Vasil Levski National Stadium leave Gyasi's side at the 4th position with 43 points.

The 28-year-old who has been on a fine form for the club could not find the back the net for his side.

Gyasi who is on his way out of the team was replaced by Viv Solomon-Otabor.

He will be hoping to continue his fine form against FC Tsarsko Selo Sofia at the Stadion Vitosha.

Below is Gyasi's display against CSKA Levski:

