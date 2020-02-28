ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.02.2020 Football News

Watch Edwin Gyasi's Exquisite Display Against CSKA Levski [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Watch Edwin Gyasi's Exquisite Display Against CSKA Levski [VIDEO]
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghana and CSKA Sofia winger, Edwin Gyasi was the talk of the town after his impressive display against CSKA Levski in the Bulgarian League.

The stalemate at the Vasil Levski National Stadium leave Gyasi's side at the 4th position with 43 points.

The 28-year-old who has been on a fine form for the club could not find the back the net for his side.

Gyasi who is on his way out of the team was replaced by Viv Solomon-Otabor.

He will be hoping to continue his fine form against FC Tsarsko Selo Sofia at the Stadion Vitosha.

Below is Gyasi's display against CSKA Levski:
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers

Attachments

TOP STORIES

Nana B Denies Galamsey Allegations; Fires NDC Boy
13 minutes ago

Rape Case: Deputy Minister For Works And Housing Barbara Ayi...
13 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line