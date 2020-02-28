Serious Country Will Never Build Their National Team Around KP Boateng - Kwesi Appiah

Listen to article

Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah has taken another swipe at Kevin-Prince Boateng, saying the 32-year-old is very talented but says he’s not the kind of player to build a national team around.

The pair worked together for a couple of years and during the 2014 World Cup.

However, a massive fall out during the tournament in Brazil led to Boateng being sent home after he reportedly disrespected the 59-year-old and the Black Stars management committee.

Boateng was subsequently banned from the national team and has since not played for the Black Stars.

In his autobiography, ‘Leaders Don’t Have To Yell’, Appiah said he would have invited the 32-year-old for the 2019 AFCON had he apologised.

He, however, questioned the 32-year-old’s commitment to Ghana, insisting no serious national team can be built around Boateng.

“Kevin is a good player, and I welcome his contribution if he can help the team win,” Appiah wrote in his book.

“However, it is not lost on me that he has a pattern of choosing to play for Ghana when it suits. A serious national team cannot be built around players who pick and choose when they want to play for the national team.

“And that is true no matter how big a star the player is or how big a club the player plays for.”

Appiah is currently promoting his recently launched autobiography, titled 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

The 400-page book is a leadership memoir in which Appiah shares his account of key events during his playing days and his two stints as coach of Ghana.