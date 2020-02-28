Stephen Appiah Is The Best Ghana Captain Ever, Says SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG], Kwabena Yeboah has heaped praises on Stephen Appiah, a former Ghana Black Stars captain, describing him as the best skipper ever for the country.

The former Juventus and Fernebache ace is undoubtedly one of the best players to have emerged from the country with his leadership qualities, particularly for the Black Stars.

Appiah was the Black Stars skipper to qualify the country for its maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in Germany 2006 and made history by playing in the quarterfinal finish at the 2010 edition in South Africa.

Appiah’s reign as Black Stars captain saw a breath of fresh air where there was utmost respect and unity among players of the team.

His era also saw remarkable success being chalked by the Black Stars and he has often been praised for being a unifier.

However, at the launch of Betway’s 12th man initiative at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, celebrated sports broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah eulogized the Tonardo and praised for the unity and discipline he instilled in the team.

According to the veteran broadcaster, Appiah is the best example of leadership he has seen in the Black Stars.

“I have been around for a while and watch football for a decade. I have seen a lot of captains of national teams for decades but I always stress that the best captain I have met in my entire journalistic life is Capitano, Stephen Appiah," he said.

"This is a man whose captainship he ensured he did not lord over the players and they reciprocated and no wonder during his tenure, Ghana football was at the pinnacle”, he added.

Stephen Appiah made 65 caps for the Black Stars and scored fourteen goals.

His last major tournament was the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.