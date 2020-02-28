Dr Kwame Kyei Can't Sack Any Kotoko Player, Says Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Eboue

Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue has waded into the topical issues surrounding Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors have dominated the headlines after a leaked audio from an emergency meeting held on Monday, after a stunning elimination from the Ghana FA Cup at the hands of a lower division side [Asokwa Deportivo], revealed the Dr Kwam Kyei who is the Executive Chairman of the club threatening to sack the players if they failed to change the club's fortunes.

The defeat came on the back of another embarrassing display against Aduana Stars in the Premier League where the Porcupine Warriors have picked up only one win in their last five games.

“The president can get angry against the players and the technical team but he can’t sack the players," erstwhile Cote d'Ivoire international Eboue told Ashh FM.

"Never and never because they [players] have a contract with the club. Maybe the president can amend them.

“You know some presidents of the clubs when they get angry they can insult players badly.

"Even some coaches also insult the players when they get angry but they can’t sack the players."

Defending champions Kotoko were the biggest casualty of the FA Cup Round of 64 as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Division One League side.

The two-time African champions are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, with 23 titles.

Kotoko will play their first home at the Accra Sports Stadium as they eye for a win against Bechem United.

The match kick off at 7pm today.