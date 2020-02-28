Black Bombers Miss Finals At Olympic Qualifier

All five members of the Black Bombers including female boxer Dr Ornella Sathoud who reached the semi-finals stage of the 2020 Olympic Games Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal failed to make it to the final.

Dr Sathoud missed the direct qualification when she lost 0-5 to Gramane Rady Adosinda of Mozambique in the middleweight division.

New sensational featherweight, 19-year-old Samuel Tackie lost 1-4 to Mulenga Everisto from Zambia, Jessie Lartey lost 0-5 to another Zambian, Stephen Zimba in the welterweight division, while Sulemanu Tetteh, the skipper also missed the final by losing 0-5 to Flsi Mohammed of Algeria in the flyweight division,

Strong hope, SWAG Amateur Boxers of the Year 2019, Shakul Samed could not make it to final as he was beaten by Egyptian, Salah Orsbi 2-3 in the light heavyweight division.

The African road to Tokyo 2020 began on February 20 and ends on February 29 at the Dakar Arena.

The world road which is another opportunity to qualify comes up in Paris, France in May.

Meanwhile, the two female boxers who represented Ghana have been commended by the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) chairperson, Madam Elizabeth King.

She was highly impressed by the quality performance of the doctor and expressed that she could have been in administration, but Ornella is a doctor performing well in sports, which makes her a role model for the girl child and women.

“She didn’t let her education or womanhood prevent her from achieving her feat, I am really proud of her and wish her all the best” she stressed.