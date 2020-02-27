PICTURES: Aduana Stars Unveil Paa Kwasi Fabin As New Head Coach

Ghana Premier League giants Aduana Stars unveiled experienced trainer Paa Kwasi Fabin as their new head coach at a delightful ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

The former Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies coach have joined the defending champions of the domestic top-flight to try and help the team defend their title.

It is understood that Paa Kwasi Fabin has inked a one-year contract and has been tasked to guide the Dormaa-based club to at least a respectable position on the league table at the end of the season.

Following his official unveiling at the secretariat of Aduana Stars today, the gaffer has promised to work hard to help the club achieve its target.

Coach Fabin further shared, “Am happy to be here, I planned of coming to this club long ago, and I will need the support of everyone”.

On his part, Aduana stars vice-chairman and operation Director, George Gyawu says he is confident the former Ghana U-17 coach will use his experience to help the club.

“He is a coach with vast experience and we are happy he is here with us”, the football administrator said.