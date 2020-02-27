There Is Nothing Wrong With My Choice Of Words For Kotoko Players - Dr Kwame Kyei

Dr Kwame Kyei, Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko has defended his choice of words used for the players of the club.

The club has been in the new for bad reasons since their elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were shockingly crashed out of the competition at the Round of 64 by Asokwa Deportivo on Sunday the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Following their exit, an emergency meeting was held where Dr Kyei was heard expressing his frustrations.

The businessman threatened to dissolve the entire team if they fail to improve their performance.

Many have condemned the astute businessman’s choice of words used for the players but according to him, he does not regret his choice of words used for the players adding that he will go the same rote should the players fail to get the needed results.

“When you are home with your kids and they are misbehaving, you call them and rebuke them.

“For example, when they write exams and they fail, you the father or the mother will definitely be angry but it does not mean you hate the child. Tell the child to do study and make sure he doesn’t come back home with that same results.

He continued, “But when you the child think your father does not like you by rebuking you, then you will not have a good future but when you listen to him, then you will surely do the right thing.

"I don’t see anything wrong with what I did or said to the players. I was there to talk to them and that was what I did."

Dr Kyei also shared that he is not stunned after the conversation he had with the players and the management team got leaked.

“I am not surprised that my conversation with the players and the management got leaked. We are humans and everything can happen but that doesn’t mean when the players are failing to perform I will not talk to them again. I will use the same rote to talk to them,” he added.

Dr Kyei also called the fans of the club to continue to support him and the entire management since they will be playing their matches in Accra.

The Porcupine Warriors will not turn their attention to their matchday 12 clash against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.