Bashir Hayford Confirms Applying For Ghana FA Technical Director Job

Listen to article

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford has confirmed that he has applied for the position of the Technical Director role at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The technical directorate of the country's football governing body is in search of a new director according to reports in the media.

The GFA wants a replacement for Francis Oti Akenten, whose contract will not be renewed when it expires next month [March].

Due to coach Bashiru Hayford’s high interest for the Technical Director position, the former Black Queens head coach has sent his application letter to the GFA for consideration.

“Yes, I was told that the FA is looking for a technical director and with my knowledge and experience in coaching I have applied without any lobbying”, the experienced trainer told Kumasi FM.

He continued, “I will be very happy if I'm giving the job and it will be so sad should the FA appoint a foreigner”.

Bashir Hayford is a two-time Ghana Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko in 2007/2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2014/2015 season.

Hayford's rich coaching experience includes handling top-flight clubs like Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Ebusua Dwarfs.