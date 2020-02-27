ModernGhanalogo

27.02.2020 Football News

Besiktas Coach Sergen Yalçın Impressed With Kevin Prince Boateng's Performance

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Besiktas coach, Sergen Yalçın has applauded Kevin Prince Boateng's attitude and professionalism since joining the club.

The 32-year-old joined the Eagles during the winter transfer from Fiorentina.

The 2017 DFB Pokal Cup winner with Frankfurt joined the Turkish SuperLig side on a six months loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

Since joining the club, the former Tottenham ace has scored 2 goals in 3 matches in Black-White.

According to reports, the coach, Sergen Yalçın, is pleased with his performance and will make Boateng's loan stay permanent.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
