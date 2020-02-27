Besiktas Coach Sergen Yalçın Impressed With Kevin Prince Boateng's Performance By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Besiktas coach, Sergen Yalçın has applauded Kevin Prince Boateng's attitude and professionalism since joining the club.The 32-year-old joined the Eagles during the winter transfer from Fiorentina.The 2017 DFB Pokal Cup winner with Frankfurt joined the Turkish SuperLig side on a six months loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.Since joining the club, the former Tottenham ace has scored 2 goals in 3 matches in Black-White.According to reports, the coach, Sergen Yalçın, is pleased with his performance and will make Boateng's loan stay permanent. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
