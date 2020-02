GPL: Matchday 12 Officials Announced

Listen to article

The matchday 12 fixture of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season has been announced.

The matches start from Friday through to Saturday and Sunday at the various stadia.

Below are the match officials for the weekend’s GPL matches

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK V ELMINA SHARKS

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium (Sunday)

Referee: Akudzi Martins

Assist 1: Stephen Balonguila

Assist 2: Courage Kuedefia

4th Ref: Abdul Latif Dadir

M/C: Paul Ayamba

MATCH: KOTOKO V BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium (Friday-7pm)

Referee: Kenny Padi

Assist 1: Kofi Nyarko Bakai

Assist 2: Roland Addy

4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe

M/C: Agyiri Barnor

MATCH: B. CHELSEA V KING FAISAL

VENUE: Berekum

Referee: Joshua Samadji

Assist 1: Tijani Mohammed

Assist 2: Paul Atimaka

4th Ref: Maxwell Hansen

M/C: M.I. Salisu

MATCH: DREAMS FC V ADUANA STARS

VENUE: Dawu

Referee: Daniel Laryea

Assist 1: Kwesi Brobbey

Assist 2: Frederick Panful

4th Ref: Frederick Samena

M/C: Mark Koudua

MATCH: DWARFS V INTER ALLIES

VENUE: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Musah Mubarak

Assist 1: Halilu Alhassan

Assist 2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Mohammed Misbau

M/C: A.S Asiedu

MATCH: LIBERTY V KARELA

VENUE: Dansoman

Referee: Phillip Attah Forson

Assist 1: Alhassan Abdulai

Assist 2: Paul Dosu

4th Ref: Opoku Ahin Gabriel

M/C: Charles Darkwah

MATCH: MEDEAMA V OLYMPICS

VENUE: Tarkwa

Referee: Ali Musah

Assist 1: Seidu Dauda

Assist 2: Thomas Ngindieye

4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim

M/C: Joseph Yebour Acheampong

MATCH: LEGON CITIES V TECHIMAN WONDERS

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Assist 1: Jaspok Adenyo

Assist 2: Kofi Kyei Andoh

4th Ref: Thomas Alibo

M/C: Frank Denakpor

MATCH: WAFA V ASHANTIGOLD

VENUE: Sogakope

Referee: Obed Danquah

Assist 1: Isaac Nyamekye

Assist 2: Ato Yawson

4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah

M/C: C.M Atsatsa