Asante Kotoko To Arrive In Accra Today Ahead Of Bechem Utd Clash On Friday Night

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will arrive in Accra later this afternoon ahead of their crucial meeting with Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The Porcupine Warriors go into tomorrow’s match on the back of two successive defeats which came against Aduana Stars in the domestic top-flight and Asokwa Deportivo in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup.

Set to return to action in the Ghana Premier League, there is pressure on Asante Kotoko to record a win to put an end to backlash from management and supporters.

With a little over 24 hours to the match, the Porcupine Warriors are preparing to travel to Accra this afternoon right after they complete their morning training session at Adako Jachie.

Upon arrival in the capital city, the Reds will have a short rest before training at the Accra Sports Stadium [the venue adopted as the team’s home grounds] under floodlights at 18:00GMT.

Meanwhile, supporters are reminded that the Match Week 12 fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United will kick off at 19:00GMT tomorrow.