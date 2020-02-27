ModernGhanalogo

27.02.2020 Football News

Baba Nuhu Names Black Maidens Squad For Liberia Trip

By Ghanafa
Ahead of the Black Maidens U-17 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia on Sunday, March 1, Head Coach Baba Nuhu has released a list of 18 players who will make the trip to Monrovia.

Notable names in the squad include Ghana Women’s Premier League leading scorer, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa ladies. Police Ladies’ Pacey winger, Grace Animah and Bassira Alhassan of Pearl Pia ladies who were part of the last Black Maidens squad.

Here’s a full list of players who made the squad;

1. Farahana Ziblim
2. Amina Ahamadu
3. Ayisha Yakubu
4. Abena Anoma Opoku
5. Zuleiya Fuseini
6. Elizabeth Oppong
7. Bassira Alhassan
8. El-Shaddai Acheampong
9. Tracy Twum
10. Grace Animah
11. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah
12. Anastasia Achiaa
13. Matilda Blessed Fodu
14. Sandra Atinga
15. Juanita Aguadze
16. Faiza Seidu
17. Salamatu Abdulai
18. Constance Serwaa Agyemang
TECHNICAL TEAM
Baba Nuhu - Head Coach Dorah Zutah - Assistant Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa - Physical Trainer/Coach Meimunatu Sulemana - Goalkeepers Coach Maame Fuwaa Antwi-Gyamfi - Team Doctor Elizabeth Taylor - Team Physiotherapist Theresa Nelly Slippi- Mensah - Welfare Officer ACO Naomi Fainusatu Abdullai - Equipment Manager Rosemary Asiedua Owusu - Team Nurse

The team will depart Accra on Friday.
