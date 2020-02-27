Baba Nuhu Names Black Maidens Squad For Liberia Trip

Ahead of the Black Maidens U-17 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia on Sunday, March 1, Head Coach Baba Nuhu has released a list of 18 players who will make the trip to Monrovia.

Notable names in the squad include Ghana Women’s Premier League leading scorer, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa ladies. Police Ladies’ Pacey winger, Grace Animah and Bassira Alhassan of Pearl Pia ladies who were part of the last Black Maidens squad.

Here’s a full list of players who made the squad;

1. Farahana Ziblim

2. Amina Ahamadu

3. Ayisha Yakubu

4. Abena Anoma Opoku

5. Zuleiya Fuseini

6. Elizabeth Oppong

7. Bassira Alhassan

8. El-Shaddai Acheampong

9. Tracy Twum

10. Grace Animah

11. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah

12. Anastasia Achiaa

13. Matilda Blessed Fodu

14. Sandra Atinga

15. Juanita Aguadze

16. Faiza Seidu

17. Salamatu Abdulai

18. Constance Serwaa Agyemang

TECHNICAL TEAM

Baba Nuhu - Head Coach Dorah Zutah - Assistant Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa - Physical Trainer/Coach Meimunatu Sulemana - Goalkeepers Coach Maame Fuwaa Antwi-Gyamfi - Team Doctor Elizabeth Taylor - Team Physiotherapist Theresa Nelly Slippi- Mensah - Welfare Officer ACO Naomi Fainusatu Abdullai - Equipment Manager Rosemary Asiedua Owusu - Team Nurse

The team will depart Accra on Friday.