Table Tennis Top Seeds In Tunisia For Olympic Qualifier

Derek Abrefa and Emmanuel Commey, Ghana’s best Table Tennis players are in Tunisia to compete for slots to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

They would face the best players on the continent of Africa and it is expected to be a very tough competition.

Commey who won the recent 2020 Chairman’s Cup in Accra is very confident of making a mark.

Before leaving, he told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that he is going to play his heart out and make sure his name is remembered on the African Table Tennis ranks.

He expressed that the Chairman’s Cup came at the right time as he has been training well and thanked his coaches, Nana Whyte and national coach Owusu Ansah for the encouragement and motivation.

He also commended Mawuko Afadzinu, the president of Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) for his efforts to see a Ghanaian among the best on the continent of Africa.

Derek Abrefa who has been in the USA and also won a tournament is very confident of improving his rankings and appealed to Ghanaians to pray for the Black Loopers to do well at the Olympic qualifiers.