Bashir Hayford Express Interest In GFA Technical Director Role

Former head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Bashir Hayford has expressed interest in the Technical Director role at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the back of reports that the position will soon become vacant.

Information reaching Modernghana Sports indicates that the contract of the Ghana FA’s current technical director Mr. Oti Akenteng will not be renewed once it expires next month.

In line with that, the country’s football governing body is already said to be in the market looking for his replacement, according to Kumasi FM.

Due to Coach Bashir Hayford’s high interest for the Technical Director position, the former Black Queens head coach has sent his application letter to the GFA for consideration.

“Yes, I was told to that the FA is looking for a technical director and with my knowledge and experience in coaching I have applied without any lobbing”, the experienced trainer told Kumasi FM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

He continued, “I will be very happy if I'm giving the job and it will be so sad should the FA appoint a foreigner”.

While it is expected that he will be considered for the job, it is too early to assume he stands tall as far as being handed the top job at the GFA is concerned.