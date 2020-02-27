Referees Committee Announce Match Officials For GPL Matchday 12
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the Match Officials that will be handling matches on Match Week 12 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.
The league which commended in the last weekend of December 2019 has gradually taken shape and will continue this weekend. On the matchday, 9 games will be played with defending champions Aduana Stars expected to visit Dawu to face Dreams FC.
While League leaders Obuasi Ashanti Gold take on WAFA, Hearts of Oak will welcome Elmina Sharks to the capital.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will play its first home match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night due to ongoing renovation works at the Baba Yara Spirts Stadium when they host Bechem United.
Below are the match officials for the GPL Match Week 12 fixtures:
MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK Vs ELMINA SHARKS
VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium (Sunday)
Referee: Akudzi Martins
Assist 1: Stephen Balonguila
Assist 2: Courage Kuedefia
4th Ref: Abdul Latif Dadir
M/C: Paul Ayamba
MATCH: KOTOKO Vs BECHEM UNITED
VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium (Friday-7pm)
Referee: Kenny Padi
Assist 1: Kofi Nyarko Bakai
Assist 2: Roland Addy
4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe
M/C: Agyiri Barnor
MATCH: B. CHELSEA Vs KING FAISAL
VENUE: Berekum
Referee: Joshua Samadji
Assist 1: Tijani Mohammed
Assist 2: Paul Atimaka
4th Ref: Maxwell Hansen
M/C: M.I. Salisu
MATCH: DREAMS FC Vs ADUANA STARS
VENUE: Dawu
Referee: Daniel Laryea
Assist 1: Kwesi Brobbey
Assist 2: Frederick Panful
4th Ref: Frederick Samena
M/C: Mark Koudua
MATCH: DWARFS Vs INTER ALLIES
VENUE: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Musah Mubarak
Assist 1: Halilu Alhassan
Assist 2: Alex Osam
4th Ref: Mohammed Misbau
M/C: A.S Asiedu
MATCH: LIBERTY Vs KARELA
VENUE: Dansoman
Referee: Phillip Attah Forson
Assist 1: Alhassan Abdulai
Assist 2: Paul Dosu
4th Ref: Opoku Ahin Gabriel
M/C: Charles Darkwah
MATCH: MEDEAMA Vs OLYMPICS
VENUE: Tarkwa
Referee: Ali Musah
Assist 1: Seidu Dauda
Assist 2: Thomas Ngindieye
4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim
M/C: Joseph Yebour Acheampong
MATCH : LEGON CITIES Vs TECHIMAN WONDERS
VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Assist 1: Jaspok Adenyo
Assist 2: Kofi Kyei Andoh
4th Ref: Thomas Alibo
M/C : Frank Denakpor
MATCH: WAFA Vs ASHANTIGOLD
VENUE: Sogakope
Referee: Obed Danquah
Assist 1: Isaac Nyamekye
Assist 2: Ato Yawson
4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah
M/C: C.M Atsatsa