Referees Committee Announce Match Officials For GPL Matchday 12

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the Match Officials that will be handling matches on Match Week 12 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The league which commended in the last weekend of December 2019 has gradually taken shape and will continue this weekend. On the matchday, 9 games will be played with defending champions Aduana Stars expected to visit Dawu to face Dreams FC.

While League leaders Obuasi Ashanti Gold take on WAFA, Hearts of Oak will welcome Elmina Sharks to the capital.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will play its first home match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night due to ongoing renovation works at the Baba Yara Spirts Stadium when they host Bechem United.

Below are the match officials for the GPL Match Week 12 fixtures:

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK Vs ELMINA SHARKS

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium (Sunday)

Referee: Akudzi Martins

Assist 1: Stephen Balonguila

Assist 2: Courage Kuedefia

4th Ref: Abdul Latif Dadir

M/C: Paul Ayamba

MATCH: KOTOKO Vs BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium (Friday-7pm)

Referee: Kenny Padi

Assist 1: Kofi Nyarko Bakai

Assist 2: Roland Addy

4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe

M/C: Agyiri Barnor

MATCH: B. CHELSEA Vs KING FAISAL

VENUE: Berekum

Referee: Joshua Samadji

Assist 1: Tijani Mohammed

Assist 2: Paul Atimaka

4th Ref: Maxwell Hansen

M/C: M.I. Salisu

MATCH: DREAMS FC Vs ADUANA STARS

VENUE: Dawu

Referee: Daniel Laryea

Assist 1: Kwesi Brobbey

Assist 2: Frederick Panful

4th Ref: Frederick Samena

M/C: Mark Koudua

MATCH: DWARFS Vs INTER ALLIES

VENUE: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Musah Mubarak

Assist 1: Halilu Alhassan

Assist 2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Mohammed Misbau

M/C: A.S Asiedu

MATCH: LIBERTY Vs KARELA

VENUE: Dansoman

Referee: Phillip Attah Forson

Assist 1: Alhassan Abdulai

Assist 2: Paul Dosu

4th Ref: Opoku Ahin Gabriel

M/C: Charles Darkwah

MATCH: MEDEAMA Vs OLYMPICS

VENUE: Tarkwa

Referee: Ali Musah

Assist 1: Seidu Dauda

Assist 2: Thomas Ngindieye

4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim

M/C: Joseph Yebour Acheampong

MATCH : LEGON CITIES Vs TECHIMAN WONDERS

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Assist 1: Jaspok Adenyo

Assist 2: Kofi Kyei Andoh

4th Ref: Thomas Alibo

M/C : Frank Denakpor

MATCH: WAFA Vs ASHANTIGOLD

VENUE: Sogakope

Referee: Obed Danquah

Assist 1: Isaac Nyamekye

Assist 2: Ato Yawson

4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah

M/C: C.M Atsatsa