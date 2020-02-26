CL: Lyon Earn Surprise Win Over Juventus

Lyon produced a spirited display to take a surprise lead after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Juventus.

Lucas Tousart scored the only goal in the first half as the hosts claimed their first victory over the Italian giants.

Juve started confidently but failed to create any clear chances before Tousart converted Houssem Aouar's cross from close range to hand the Ligue 1 side the lead.

The visitors continued to have more possession but they struggled to penetrate the resolute Lyon defence, failing to register a single shot on target.

With the clock ticking down, Juve ramped up the pressure, but Paulo Dybala's late strike was ruled out for offside.

The second leg will take place at Allianz Stadium on 17 March (20:00 GMT).

Juventus come unstuck in pursuit of big prize

Juventus have won the last eight Serie A titles, and they were one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the biggest prize in European club football, but they will have to come from behind to progress in this season's competition.

The visitors had over 60% possession but they were sluggish going forward, as an attack including Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and Juan Cuadrado failed to test Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Ronaldo carried their greatest threat and two of his lofted crosses caused brief moments of panic in the Lyon ranks, but he too was below par as he fired wide on four occasions from good positions.

There were also problems at the back, despite stellar summer signing Matthijs de Ligt returning to the defence, as Lyon enjoyed success from out wide.

Karl Toko Ekambi fired a warning shot when he drifted to the near post to head a corner against the crossbar, before the impressive Aouar picked out Tousart to tap in off the post with a well-weighted square pass.

The goal came while De Ligt was off the field receiving attention for a cut on the head, but Juve continued to struggle at set pieces as they continue to adapt to their new zonal marking system, something experienced defender Leonardo Bonucci has said is "complicated".