Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin’s Target At Aduana Stars Revealed

Following the appointment of Paa Kwasi Fabin as the new head coach for Aduana Stars, he has been tasked to develop youth players and also guide the team to a respectable finish at the end of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Dormaa-based side started the campaign in the Ghanaian domestic top-flight under the tutelage of assistant coach W.O Tandoh. Under his care, he has managed to guide the team to 2nd position on the league table after Match Week 11.

Due to the Club Licensing Regulation which demands that every Ghana Premier League club must have a CAF License A coach, Aduana Stars have brought in Coach Fabin to avoid sanctions.

In an interview with Fox FM today, the new gaffer has indicated that the club can defend the league title they won two years ago.

"It's true I have signed with Aduana Stars, I signed for one season. They didn't really give me a specific target but they asked me to help the team to get a respectable position.

“For youth development, that is the main reason why they brought me on board. Talking of the league title they have the potentials to win it”, coach Paa Kwasi Fabin said.

For his first match, the former Ghana u-17 coach will lead Aduana Stars to take on Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday.