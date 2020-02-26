GPL: Maxwell Konadu Target Win Against Bechem United

Maxwell Konadu has said that Asante Kotoko will bounce back to winning ways starting with their game against Bechem United on Friday.

The 23 times Ghana Premier League champions appear to be in a mini-crisis after suffering a defeat against Aduana Stars on matchday 11, which was followed by a shocking elimination from the MTN FA Cup against Asokwa Deportivo in the round of 64 of the competition.

Chairman of the club Dr Kwame Kyei in a meeting with the playing body and the technical team lashed out at the players over their poor display stressing on their defeat to the Asokwa based side.

Maxwell Konadu has said that his charges will make up for their recent poor form when they face Bechem United on Friday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“We know our fans are not happy with us after losing to a lower division side. I think the fans deserve to express their grievances about the team’s performance.

“But we will bounce back, fight back and get this team where it belongs. We are very serious.

"This normally happens to clubs but we have to change things as soon as possible starting from this weekend,” he said.