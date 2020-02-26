Black Stars Coach C.K Akonnor To Address The Press Next Week

Head coach of Black Stars, CK Akonnor is expected to meet the press next week, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

The 45-year-old has been Europe monitoring players ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan next month. He will arrive in the country on Friday.

Akonnor met Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey as well as English-born attacker Tariq Fosu in England.

Akonnor held meetings with Anderlecht duo of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku and Francis Amuzu about the possibility of ditching Belgium, for whom they currently play for at youth level, to represent Ghana.

The coach also met with French-born of Ghanaian descent Elisha Owusu, 22, who currently plays for Belgian side Gent.

The former Asante Kotoko head trainer was appointed last month, replacing Kwesi Appiah who had been in charge for two and a half years.

Akonnor has been tasked to end Ghana’s drought by winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also qualify the team to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana missed out on the last world cup.

The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Friday 27 March 2020.