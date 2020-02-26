SHOCKING: Kotoko Players Attributes FA Cup Elimination To Mosquito Bites

Asante Kotoko players have attributed their MTN FA Cup elimination to mosquito bite a day before the match.

The defending champions were stunned by Division One League side, Asokwa Deportivo by 2:1 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the Round of 64 games played on Sunday.

According to Kumasi based Kessben FM , the players have said they experienced lights out at their hotel in Obuasi, so it gave mosquitoes free access to deal with them, making them stay awake all night.

Kotoko elimination from the competition has dominated headlines for the wrong reasons after Executive Chairman of the club threatened to dissolve the entire the team.

Richard Arthur put the Porcupine Warriors ahead before goals from Raymond Owusu and Godfred Abban turned the tie in Deportivo’s favour.

Kotoko will now turn their attention to their matchday 12 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League on Friday against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.