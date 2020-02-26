Alphonso Davies' Journey To The Top Of World Football Has Been Incredible

Alphonso Davies was absolutely incredible in Bayern's Champions League last-16 first leg against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The German side won 3-0 thanks to a brace from Serge Gnabry and a goal from Robert Lewandowski.

But it was Davies who stole the show. The 19-year-old was brilliant both in defence and attack.

He showed unbelievable pace throughout the 90 minutes and he capped his performance with a wonderful assist for Lewandowski.

Davies showed he was one of the best left-backs in the world at Stamford Bridge.

And he's had an incredible journey to the top of world football.

Davies' parents, both from Liberia, fled the country during the second Liberian Civil war.

They fled to Ghana, where Davies was born in a refugee camp in 2000.

Davies didn't spend much of his childhood in the country, though, with his parents keen to move away as quickly as possible.

"We were worried because hunger can kill you in the refugee camp anyway," said Davies' father, Debeah, per Sky Sports.

"It's not only in a war zone but in the camp if there is no food people die, right? So every day we needed to make sure we have something for him to eat and make it in life."

So, after passing an interview stage, Davies' family moved to Canada as refugees when he was just five and they settled in Windsor, Ontario.

A year later, they would be on the move again as they relocated to Edmonton.

It was there where Davies would play his youth football and he was spotted by Vancouver Whitecaps at the age of 14.

It would be a rapid rise through the ranks for Davies from there.

Davies became the youngest player to sign to a United Soccer League (USL) contract at 15 years, three months.

He made his debut two months later in May 2016 and he became the youngest ever goalscorer in the USL in June.

After ending the season with two goals in 11 games, Davies was called up to Vancouver's first team.

He made his MLS debut in June 2016 and, at 15 years and eight months, he became the second-youngest player to ever play in MLS.

A year later he would make his Canada debut. He gained Canadian citizenship in June 2017 and, at 16 years old, he became the country's youngest player when he played in a friendly against Curaçao.

Davies would go on to play three seasons for the Whitecaps, scoring 12 times in 81 games.

His form in MLS alerted the attention of the world's best clubs and it was Bayern Munich who won the race for his signature in July 2018.

He signed in a deal worth up to $22 million which was a then-MLS record. He was just 17 at the time.

He officially joined Bayern in January 2019 and made his debut the same month.

Originally a winger, Davies has been deployed as a left-back this season. That has proved a masterstroke.

In 26 appearances this year, Davies has already established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world.

He underlined that reputation with another stunning performance against Chelsea on Tuesday.

It's been a remarkable journey for Davies and, at 19 years old, he looks set to be at the top of world football for many years to come.